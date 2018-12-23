In the wake of a New York Times investigation showing Facebook shared users' private information—including their direct messages—with other tech companies, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is renewing his call for online privacy protections.
And he wants the deterrent for privacy violations to include criminal penalties.
"A CEO, under my bill, not only would they face significant economic penalties, but they could serve jail time," Wyden told Vice on Dec. 20. "The absence of real privacy protections is a real national security issue – people need to understand that."
Wyden introduced legislation in November that would forbid tech companies from sharing personal information about their users, and enforce that protection with criminal penalties—up to 20 years in prison for executives who break the law.
Comments