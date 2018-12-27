WHAT TO KNOW:
- The most read stories in WW this year revealed the allegations that prominent men wanted to keep hidden.
- No quote in 2018 matches the Portland police chief telling protesters, “You get mad because I kick your butt.”
- Portland adventurer Colin O’Brady has become the first person to cross Antarctica without assistance. He did it really, really fast.
- What’s causing people living on Portland’s streets to seem so visibly insane? Street Roots says it’s the combination of mental illness and meth.
- A Eugene, Ore. community theater actor who allegedly cyber-harassed a black student leader has agreed to a remarkable settlement with his victim.
- The Belmont Goats live in North Portland now. “It’s like The Grotto, but goats.”
TED WHEELER INTERNET:
- A parody account so viciously funny it’s followed by the mayor’s chief of staff, “Not Ted Wheeler Googling” pretends to be a collection of phrases the Portland mayor has typed into the Google search function. These 11 tickled us.
PORTLAND PET PAGEANT:
- The most prestigious pet competition is back and we could not be more excited to once again see the beautiful furry, scale-y, and wonderful Portland pets—and of course, to find our Ultimate Supreme Pet champion. Could your pet win this year?
