WHAT TO KNOW:
- It would take Oregonians more than seven years to smoke all the weed they harvested in 2018.
- Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian dropped a bomb on Salem less than a month before the 2019 legislative session. His investigation contains astonishing details about how Democratic leaders brushed off sexual harassment allegations.
- Portland Fire Chief Mike Myers gave his resignation notice yesterday, three days after Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty replaced Dan Saltzman.
- Two members of Oregon’s congressional delegation are proposing a nationwide adoption of Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, which they say will help curb voter surpression.
- The first Portland candidate for the Oregon Legislature’s 2020 election cycle stepped forward yesterday.
- TechfestNW, Portland’s annual festival for entrepreneurs and startups, has just announced the initial group of startups that have been admitted to PitchfestNW.
A PIECE OF PORTLAND HISTORY:
- In 2018, Portland’s oldest family-owned coffee company left town after 118 years. Here’s how former employees—and some competitors—will remember Boyd’s.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- There’s never been a better time to dive into the local tea scene. With so much choice, it can be hard to know where to start. But here’s where you’ll find some of the top tea programs in the city.
