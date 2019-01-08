WHAT TO KNOW:
- Contrarian professor Peter Boghossian says Portland State University has initiated disciplinary proceedings against him for authoring hoax papers, including one that purported to study dog-on-dog sexual assaults in Portland parks.
- The Portland Womxn’s March will return in 2019 with new leadership, on a different date from rest of country. The local organization, like national, has been rent by infighting.
- City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, a leading backer of rent control, calls the details of a proposal to cap rent hikes statewide “disappointing.”
- Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek has apologized to Sen. Sara Gelser and tried to explain comments she made about whether Gelser, a victim of sexual harassment, was sufficiently “likable.”
- For the second time in less the a month, Portland was hit with tropical storm-force winds. Downed lines left thousands without power.
- Clackamas County, where Metro used to be a dirty word, is considering hiring a top Metro manager to an administrative post.
TRENDS BARISTAS WANT TO SEE DIE:
- Before trying out a “hip” new coffee order, consider this list of the most obnoxious trends your favorite barista hopes will become extinct. And please stop dumping coconut La Croix into your vanilla lattes.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Acadia demonstrates the brilliance of food from the bayou. Modest ingredients, like kidney beans, ham hocks and crawdads, can be transformed into indulgent dishes.
