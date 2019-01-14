WHAT TO KNOW:
- Twitter booted conservative talk-radio host Lars Larson from the platform on Jan. 10 after he tweeted about a man who was fatally shot by Portland Police on Jan. 6.
- Sen. Ginny Burdick explains why she no longer supports state funding for baseball: “It would basically siphon off revenue that the voters should be able to decide ‘do we want it to go to the stadium or do we want it to go to education?'”
- As too many prosecutors will tell you, this is not an uncommon story: the sex crime that rips a family apart. But this one would prove especially divisive.
- A Washington woman is suing a local McDonald’s after an unnamed employee allegedly forced her to remove her shirt in order to take photos of injuries she sustained in the fast-food restaurant.
- BOLI announced Friday it will enter into mediation with legislative leaders in hopes of settling the agency’s findings that sexual harassment is pervasive in the Capitol.
A PLEA TO OPEN NATIONAL PARKS:
- “No party hates the outdoors except maybe the Donner Party,” Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle told the news site Axios, in reference to the company’s new ad that calls for national parks to be reopened.
MUST-WATCH:
- Watch V. Dewayne get CBD-shamed in the new video for his trap-influenced single “Warehouse.” With the song, he’s established that the new V. Dewayne has a comedic side, too.
