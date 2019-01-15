WHAT TO KNOW:
- Peter Courtney was re-elected Senate President yesterday with three no votes. One came from Shemia Fagan, the newly sworn-in Democratic senator from Portland, who says Courtney is guilty of “gross misuse of power.”
- Gov. Kate Brown is kicking off her final four-year term with modest proposals. The Democratic leader wants immediate money for the homeless, and pledges campaign reform and education funding hikes.
- Oregon environmentalists’ top legislative priority has sparked opposition—from the left. The Portland chapter of Democratic Socialists of America opposes the Oregon Clean Energy Jobs bill.
- The beloved Irish bar O’Neill Public House, also known by its former name Biddy McGraw’s, has shut its doors. An announcement was posted last week on the business’s website.
- During the shutdown, Gov. Kate Brown’s husband cleaned Mt. Hood bathrooms and sent the bill to President Trump.
PORTLAND'S BEST-DRESSED:
- We asked the city’s most stylish residents: What is your favorite thing about the mall? Here is what they had to say.
MUST-TRY:
- A Portland inventor has come up with a crazy new cannabis device that turns any pipe into a vaporizer. In function, think of the Prrl as a handheld oven.
