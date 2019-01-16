WHAT TO KNOW:
- E-Scooters will return to Portland this spring for a second, year-long pilot program. The decision was announced with the release of PBOT’s 2018 e-scooter report.
- After more than a year, the Portland Police Bureau has drafted a revised directive on stolen motor vehicles that could potentially save victims of crime hundreds of dollars.
- A pro-Trump comedy tour is coming to Portland. It promises to “unleash the conservative mindset” while “unabashedly mocking liberals.”
- The Unipiper has started a nonprofit called Weird Portland United, which aims to award grants to eccentric talent and purchase billboard space for weird-use only.
- GOP Rep. Greg Walden took to Twitter Monday to condemn racist remarks made by fellow Iowa Rep. Steve King.
- Movie Madness is offering free rentals to furloughed federal workers. That’s not the only shutdown special federal workers have available in Portland.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- If you stroll just past the Old Town/Chinatown gates and look to your left, you will be stunned by piles of brilliantly colored and textured rugs. The store is Kat + Maouche.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Bake on the Run introduces Portland to the eclectic tastes of Guyana. There’s little else like it in Portland—and possibly in the entire state.
