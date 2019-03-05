WHAT TO KNOW:
- A new civil lawsuit was filed against Terry Bean in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The complainant appears to be the alleged victim in the criminal case against Bean, a civil-rights pioneer.
- Former Oregon Secretary of State Norma Paulus shattered glass ceilings in Oregon. She also told a mean Charmin toilet-paper joke. We combed our archives for her best moments.
- A new bill in the Oregon Legislature would set Daylight Saving Time year-round. Lawmakers will also consider whether “pain and suffering” can be worth more than $500,000.
- Under a new public lands conservation package, Oregon would have the most protected rivers of any U.S. state. The federal lands package was approved by the U.S. House and Senate and now awaits President Trump’s signature.
- The Portland Timbers’ season opener against the Colorado Rapids was the coldest game in Major League Soccer history.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- There’s never a bad time to sneak away for happy hour drinks. Here’s our list of the five best bars to visit in Portland right now.
PLAN AHEAD:
- Acclaimed rustic Italian spot Ava Gene’s is undergoing a kitchen expansion that will require the Southeast Division Street restaurant to close for six weeks beginning April. And when it reopens, several things will be different.
