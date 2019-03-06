WHAT TO KNOW:
- In an unprecedented development, the Oregon Legislature has agreed to pay $1.32 million to resolve sexual harassment complaints by eight women who worked in the Capitol. Many of the complaints lead back to Peter Courtney, who has disappeared as questions swirl.
- The chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Oregon warned Monday that a failure to address sexual harassment is causing “mounting concern” among grassroots Democrats.
- A family feud may result in the sale and liquidation of Portland’s iconic Alpenrose Dairy, according to a new lawsuit filed by the great-great grandchildren of Florian Cadonau, who started the family dairy in 1891.
- The mother of a Portland State University student is suing the college for $25 million, saying he died after taking Ambien the school prescribed him.
- A court case over whether Oregon’s transgender students can use the school bathroom that matches their gender identity isn’t over.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Build-your-own mac-and-cheese window Mac’d will have you eating like a kid again—or a very stoned adult. The DIY ingredients are hit or miss, but the nature of Mac’d makes it pretty hard to ruin a dish entirely.
SURPRISE CONCERT:
- Kanye West apparently played a private concert for Adidas employees in Portland yesterday morning. Rumors that Yeezus was in our midst began to trickle out on social media Monday.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments