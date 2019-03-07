WHAT TO KNOW:
- Is it legal for right-wing extremists to brawl with Antifa in the Portland streets? Police and prosecutors said they can’t arrest or indict people involved in “mutual combat”—that is, if they’ve agreed to beat each other up. (Text messages suggest cops told right-wing organizers the same thing.)
- An economist says Vancouver, Wash. residents driving through the Rose Quarter at rush hour make far more money than people walking nearby. He asks: Why is government funding going to the drivers?
- OMSI has cancelled a Michael Jackson-themed laser show as a result of resurfaced child-molestation allegations against the late musician detailed in a recently aired documentary, Leaving Neverland.
- Oregon lawmakers want to help mom-and-pop shops repair your iPhone. They’ll have to get past Apple first.
- It’s official: The Blockbuster in Bend, Ore., is now the only one left in the world. The only other Blockbuster on the planet, in Australia, closes at the end of the month.
- A group of students at Reed College are on their way to the record books for creating what’s likely the world’s biggest stick of chalk.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- There’s yet another book-themed bar in Portland—this one in a Southeast Hawthorne basement. The makeshift clubhouse sells only Olympia, Rainier and Hamm’s pounders.
WHAT TO ATTEND:
- A national conference on diversity in the cannabis industry is happening in Portland this week. The event’s organizer sees it as an opportunity to address and educate people on the challenges facing would-be cannabis entrepreneurs from marginalized communities.
