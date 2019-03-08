WHAT TO KNOW:
- Former Oregon First Lady Cylvia Hayes cut a settlement deal the Oregon Government Ethics Commission. But she wasn’t going to pay it. Then she didn’t show up for the ethics meeting—and the commission got mad. Deal’s off.
- Amazon quietly rented downtown buildings. An analysis obtained by WW shows that if Amazon fills those two spaces, it could become Portland’s largest tech employer.
- Lawyers presented opening arguments in the hate crime trial against Russell Courtier and Colleen Hunt, the couple who allegedly ran down and killed a black teenager in front of a Gresham 7-Eleven in 2016.
- In the two decades since pioneering queercore band Team Dresch officially broke up, they’ve sporadically reunited for brief runs of shows. But this spring, they’re returning in a more official capacity.
- Four rumors have sprouted during Portland’s earthquake backlash. What’s the truth?
WHERE TO SHOP:
- Here are 5 truly feminist clothing brands to support on International Women’s Day—because you can’t have a shirt made by cheap labor, slap “GIRL BOSS” across the front, and call yourself a feminist brand.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- A silent film star’s descent into madness, a mansion that possesses its inhabitants and a talking pig—here are the best old movies in Portland theaters this week.
