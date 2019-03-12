WHAT TO KNOW:
- Neo-Nazi organizers viewed a Portland rally by the right-wing group Patriot Prayer as fertile recruitment ground to grow their white nationalist movement, according to leaked private messages.
- Portland’s mayor says prosecutors gave police bad advice about street brawls. “We could have arrested people much sooner,” he declared. “The streets of our community are not a boxing ring.” Meanwhile, the mayor’s envoy to the police is leaving to lobby for Umpqua Bank.
- For Oregon millennials, a college degree is often a ticket out of state. Those who relocate are more often educated than those who remain.
- Burgerville workers asked for a $5-an-hour raise. Management offered a 13-cents-an-hour raise. Now two more Burgerville stores in Portland are seeking to unionize.
- Four soccer players for the Portland Thorns are among the 28 women who filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation on Friday, demanding an end to gender discrimination in the sport.
- In response to the recent measles outbreak in Washington and Oregon, a Portland marketing company has started a satirical anti-vaccination lifestyle blog, with sales from merchandise going toward a vaccination advocacy campaign.
- Looking for a hidden bar with one of the city’s best happy hour mojitos? Search no longer. Here’s our list of the five best places to drink in Portland right now.
- Portland Center Stage will open its 2019-2020 season with a Broadway hit by Lin-Manuel Miranda, though probably not the one you’re imagining.
