WHAT TO KNOW:
- The case against a driver who struck a protester with his car last October was dismissed Monday morning because the victim could not stay in court all day—because of a child-care conflict.
- On the fourth day of a highly charged sexual-assault trial, Erica Naito-Campbell’s half-brother testified she told him of the alleged attack just days later. “She collapsed and started bawling,” he testified. “I stood up and she fell into my arms.”
- Three of Oregon’s cannabis industry leaders filed a ballot initiative Monday seeking to alter state laws to to allow indoor cannabis consumption and to protect workers who consume weed off the job.
- A bill to require Oregon prisons to offer every inmate a flu shot would not mean a significant increase in state budgets, and it would significantly increase vaccination rates.
- Hillsboro is the top city in Oregon to find affordable housing, a new study says.
Portland is number eight.
- It took several days to replace the century-old water main that turned into Old Faithful in a Northeast Portland street.
WHERE TO DRINK
- It’s not too soon to start planning for the weekend. Our weekly buzzlist can help. Here are the top five bars to visit in Portland right now.
WHAT TO EAT
- Avocado toast has become a roundly mocked symbol of millennial privilege. But you’d have to forgo the meal for more than a decade to save 20 percent down on the average Portland-area home. So forget that, and go out and enjoy the finest examples in town.
