WHAT TO KNOW:

  • The case against a driver who struck a protester with his car last October was dismissed Monday morning because the victim could not stay in court all day—because of a child-care conflict.
  • On the fourth day of a highly charged sexual-assault trial, Erica Naito-Campbell’s half-brother testified she told him of the alleged attack just days later. “She collapsed and started bawling,” he testified. “I stood up and she fell into my arms.”
  • Three of Oregon’s cannabis industry leaders filed a ballot initiative Monday seeking to alter state laws to to allow indoor cannabis consumption and to protect workers who consume weed off the job.
  • A bill to require Oregon prisons to offer every inmate a flu shot would not mean a significant increase in state budgets, and it would significantly increase vaccination rates.
  • Hillsboro is the top city in Oregon to find affordable housing, a new study says.
    Portland is number eight.
  • It took several days to replace the century-old water main that turned into Old Faithful in a Northeast Portland street.

WHERE TO DRINK

(Magnus Holmes)
(Magnus Holmes)

WHAT TO EAT

(Emily Joan Greene)
(Emily Joan Greene)

