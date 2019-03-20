Last week, WW wrote about an icy Nov. 5 dialogue between Mayor Ted Wheeler's then-chief of staff Michael Cox and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw over arrests of political brawlers ("Quote of the Week," WW, March 13, 2019). At Cox's prodding to apprehend more right-wing brawlers at an upcoming rally, Outlaw replied: "Does this mean you'll be coming out with us on the 17th, Mr. Cox?" The texts demonstrate the tension that has been brewing between Wheeler's office and the Portland Police Bureau since November. Here's what readers have to say.