WHAT TO KNOW:
- The number of Oregon leaders challenging organized labor on public employee pensions is growing. The dissenting voices now include groups with progressive pedigrees.
- Portland City Council has bailed the Everett House Community Healing Center out of hot water—to a degree. The beloved urban hot tub oasis can operate without providing a parking lot, but it can’t keep offering acupuncture or chiropractic services.
- Did the Jonas Brothers copy Portugal the Man’s breakthrough hit for their chart-topping comeback single? The Portland band jokingly (perhaps) accused the reunited pop trio of ripping off their 2017 mega-hit “Feel It Still.”
- Portland Public Schools’ board member Paul Anthony is opting not to run for reelection. He’s the third of four board member to opt against running for reelection in June.
- Portland State University says it doesn’t expect a Trump executive order on campus free speech to be a problem, even on its notoriously fractious campus.
- In his closing argument Thursday, defense lawyer Steven Houze said Erica Naito-Campbell was a liar, motivated by disappointment after a “lifetime of reckless behavior” and a by a desire for fame. Now a judge decides.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Need some help picking a restaurant during Portland Dining Month? Look no further. Here’s our list of the top five participating eateries.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Us is one of the finest horror thrillers in recent memory. Jordan Peele doesn’t tell his audience precisely what’s afoot, and the film is stronger for that choice.
