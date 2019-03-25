WHAT TO KNOW:

WHERE TO DRINK:

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

MUSIC LESSONS:

Diane Rott as Siouxsie Sioux at Femmes of New Wave. (IMAGE: Austin McKee)
Diane Rott as Siouxsie Sioux at Femmes of New Wave. (IMAGE: Austin McKee)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.