WHAT TO KNOW:
- A Multnomah County judge found Charles McGee and Aubre Dickson not guilty of sexually assaulting Erica Naito-Campbell, 38, on the night of May 10, 2012. Naito-Campbell ran from the courtroom in tears, while supporters and family members of McGee and Dickson hugged, some sobbing with relief.
- The attorneys for Jeremy Joseph Christian, accused of murdering two men who interrupted his hate-filled rant on a MAX train in 2017, have asked that his trial to be moved out of Portland.
- Oregon ranks dead last among all states for prompt responses to public records requests, a new nationwide analysis found.
- Portland’s iconic Alpenrose Dairy has survived a family squabble. The great-great grandchildren of Florian Cadonau, the man who started the dairy in 1891, Friday announced the dismissal of a lawsuit against their aunts, who had planned to sell the establishment.
- A former candidate for the Oregon Supreme Court filed a lawsuit alleging that his employer, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, improperly released a damaging report about him to WW last year.
- By one new measure, the Portland economy is booming. Portland has as many cranes in the sky as Chicago, even though the Windy City is four times our size.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- There’s nothing like the return of rare sunny days to get you out of the house. Here’s our list of the top five places to drink in Portland right now.
MUSIC LESSONS:
- A new drag series doubles as a history lesson about femmes in music. It’s just as glamorous and high energy as any other drag revue, and you’ll leave having learned something new about severely underappreciated, trailblazing musicians.
