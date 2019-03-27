WHAT TO KNOW:
- Charles McGee and Aubre Dickson’s attorneys—Christine Mascal and Stephen Houze, respectively—won freedom for their clients in a sexual-assault case. But the means they used to accomplish their victory left some observers troubled: “The legal system is failing women.”
- A Senate bill would reclassify an Oregon garbage incinerator as a renewable energy plant. That’s odd, because the incinerator is the state’s 20th largest source of carbon emissions.
- The state’s two biggest companies, Nike and Intel, back new corporate tax plans in Salem—but not the same one, according to sources familiar with ongoing discussions.
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and his political consultant Jake Weigler have parted ways. The split is the latest development to raise questions about the mayor’s prospects for re-election.
- Two new pop-ups will make it a little easier to get acclaimed food and award-winning beer from a pair of businesses—one that’s temporarily closed, the other a little hard to get to.
- Electric cars are everywhere in Portland. Do they actually help reduce greenhouse gases? Dr. Know has the answer.
STYLE NOTES:
- Since premiering earlier this month, Shrill has received almost as much attention for its fashion as the writing and acting. Here are six plus-size Portland brands we hope are consulted when it gets its second season.
WHERE TO TRAVEL:
- The Hood River Hotel’s cannabis package offers a potential glimpse at the future of weed tourism. The room comes with rolling papers, a stash bag, lighter, and a hemp wick chillum one-hitter.
