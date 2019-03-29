WHAT TO KNOW:

WHERE TO DRINK:

  • There was a time when few attractions along Southeast Foster Road would prompt anyone to slam on the brakes. But Five & Dime, which opened along the corridor in early March, is already getting people to pull over.
(Laurel Kadas)
(Laurel Kadas)

WHERE TO EAT:

  • Erizo’s eco-conscious seafood is some of the best Portland has seen in years. The earnest young chefs have made “by-catch,” “invasive species” and multiple varieties of seaweed the center of their culinary universe.
(Reid Kille)
(Reid Kille)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.