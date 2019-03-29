WHAT TO KNOW:
- Why do we love Jusuf Nurkic in Portland? He’s not terribly athletic, or skilled in the obvious ways, but he’s out there, making an impact, night after night. Fans love Nurk so much, in fact, they just donated enormous sums to display their affection for the injured Blazers center on a billboard.
- The Portland lawyer who grilled Monica Lewinsky in the Starr investigation will sail with bipartisan support into a federal judgeship. Slate raised questions this week.
- The decline of western monarch butterfly populations was widely reported under the banner of “insect apocalypse.” But what most people probably don’t know is that the nonprofit counting the butterflies is based in Portland.
- On March 2, union protesters embarked on a particularly audacious form of protest. They were able to sneak into a Portland tower—via a short-term rental.
- U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s tough questions for a Trump cabinet nominee really impressed one swamp creature.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- There was a time when few attractions along Southeast Foster Road would prompt anyone to slam on the brakes. But Five & Dime, which opened along the corridor in early March, is already getting people to pull over.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Erizo’s eco-conscious seafood is some of the best Portland has seen in years. The earnest young chefs have made “by-catch,” “invasive species” and multiple varieties of seaweed the center of their culinary universe.
