WHAT TO KNOW:
- Employees are fleeing Portland Walking Tours—the company that leads visitors to the Shanghai Tunnels—in the wake of a fight and a lawsuit. The owner and a manager were found by police grappling on the office floor.
- Oregon hunters say banning coyote-hunting contests would violate their First Amendment rights. Thanks to strip clubs, they may be right.
- Mayor Ted Wheeler chose a former Portland Police Union president as his public safety advisor. Robert King served as a Portland Police Officer for 27 years before retiring in 2018.
- In the latest of a long string of dominoes to fall, a former Multnomah County mental health investigator filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
- A pro-Trump comedy tour came to Portland’s biggest performing arts venue last week. We sent a local comic to give us a report.
FEED THE BEAST:
- Portland’s outpouring of support for Jusuf Nurkic has eclipsed anything we’ve seen recently. At Willamette Week, though, we wanted to do something a little more direct: We’re going to send Nurk some weed.
MUST-SEE:
- These five Design Week Portland talks and shows represent some of creative Portland’s most pressing topics, in which artists, designers and other top-tier industry peers will make their cases for the future of fashion in Portland and beyond.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments