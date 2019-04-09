WHAT TO KNOW:
- The Portland man who burned Neil Goldschmidt’s photo says he was protesting indifference to police shootings: “Once I had it, I knew it would burn when I was ready.”
- Multnomah County’s Chief Criminal Judge denied a motion to move the murder and hate crime trial for Jeremy Christian, the accused killer in the 2017 MAX stabbings, out of Portland.
- U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) joined nine fellow Democratic senators yesterday in demanding answers from Juul Labs, the leader in the rapidly growing market for electronic cigarettes.
- Late last week, workers at two Portland Burgerville stores, at the Convention Center and in Montavilla, voted to formally unionize. That brings the total number of local Burgerville unions up to five.
- On a rainy Friday, the local suicide and substance abuse prevention nonprofit Lines for Life reported a ray of sunshine: a hefty financial gift from Anne Naito-Campbell.
- The rockslide that shut down the Multnomah Falls hiking trail was caused by weather changes and scorched landscape.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Let someone else do the cooking this week. Here are the five best places to eat in Portland right now.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Muscle cars, Richard Linklater’s ode to fleeting love and a kung fu romcom. Here’s the best old flicks in theaters right now.
