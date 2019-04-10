WHAT TO KNOW:
- For the past month, a debate has raged over whether to widen Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter. In the past week, another idea has taken hold: Bury it.
- Mayor Ted Wheeler was accused of using a racist double standard in scolding City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. The Urban League said Wheeler valued “white female sensibilities” over the voice of a black woman.
- A Portland State University professor, who was named Oregon Scientist of the Year in 2018, faces 35 criminal charges related to child pornography.
- In a contentious hearing today, Oregon senators voted 17-12 to pass a National Popular Vote bill, meaning Oregon could enter an interstate compact to award its Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who receives the most votes nationwide.
- Oregon’s wolf population grew 10 percent in 2018, but conservation groups remain critical of state policy.
- Sen. Ron Wyden is the leading congressional critic of tech giants like Facebook and YouTube, but he also crafted the law that shields them from responsibility for the lies spewed on their platforms. He says he’d vote for free speech again.
WHERE TO BIKE:
- We sent a bike skeptic out to try four of Portland’s most popular rides: “Is biking fun? Did I enjoy myself? Maybe and not really.”
WHERE TO EAT:
- Portland is still a ways from rivaling Austin in terms of grab-and-go breakfast taco choices, but Matt’s BBQ Tacos and La Osita represent considerable strides toward closing the gap.
