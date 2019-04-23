WHAT TO KNOW:
- On Earth Day, Portland Police officers arrested 11 protesters yesterday afternoon who were sitting on railroad tracks to protest Zenith Energy’s rapidly expanding import of Alberta tar sands oil.
- The multi-billion-dollar regional transportation measure expected to be on the 2020 ballot may dedicate 50 percent of funds toward highway and road infrastructure. Already, that split is attracting blowback in car-skeptical Portland.
- Toilets at transit centers, unlocked by a Hop Fastpass? One Portlander has a plan.
- Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty marked Earth Day by pledging not to accept a dime of fossil fuel money.
- Conservation groups have asked a judge to block a plan that could destroy Oregon’s sage grouse habitat. It’s the latest legal action in a battle between birds and cows.
- Readers respond to Portland’s planned bike infrastructure projects: “Y’all just love to complain, huh?”
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Here’s your weekly roundup of new movies, including where to bask in one of the more ludicrous performances an A-list actor has ever committed to the screen.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Planning happy hour drinks this week? Here are the top five bars in Portland right now.
