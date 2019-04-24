WHAT TO KNOW:
- Gov. Kate Brown picked James Nash to serve on the commission that manages Oregon wolves. His Instagram feed shows him posing with the exotic animals he’s killed, including a dead hippo.
- The federal government seized a homeless Portland woman’s tax refund to cover her student loan debt. Her story is drawing national outrage.
- The Beaverton pediatrician who caters to vaccine-skeptical parents led a “vaccine choice” rally on the Oregon capitol steps. He argued the measles outbreak was overblown. “The epidemic is completely done, and no one died,” he said.
- Electric scooters will be back on Portland streets this weekend. A spokesman for Portland Bureau of Transportation confirmed with WW that the agency does “expect some e-scooters to be available on Friday.”
- Little Big Burger has hired a prominent Portland law firm as tensions with workers grow. One worker alleges she was fired for her union activity. Management denies the claim.
- Go Blazers. Damian Lillard forever.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- Decades of Dope offers clothes and memorabilia from the ’80’s to ’00s. And while streetwear could be defined as T-shirts plus exclusivity, Dee Casey makes an effort to keep his store’s selection affordable.
WHAT TO DRINK:
- In the coming weeks, more spring and summer offerings will rush forth. Here are seven of-the-season releases from Oregon winemakers we’re most excited about.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments