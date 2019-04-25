WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland Public Schools promised a science workshop at low-income Roosevelt High. Then it sent the money to other schools. It’s the latest example to raise questions about whether the district uses bond money responsibly and fairly.
- An ag science company decided to launch a cannabis breeding program and Oregon growers revolted. The comments left on the Instagram announcement were savage.
- Watch Damian Lillard’s stone cold 37-foot dagger from every angle. Did that really happen? It did. There’s so much footage.
- Residents living along the Columbia River Gorge spotted an unwelcome sight on April 23: The cliffs on the Washington side of the river, across from Rooster Rock, were tagged with graffiti.
- The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and local Oregon law enforcement agencies investigated a threat against Washington County mosques early Wednesday morning.
- Governors in Oregon and four other states that oppose the Trump’s ban on transgender military service members say they will continue to allow transgender individuals to serve in the national guard.
MUST-LISTEN:
- Long before he made his name as sensei of the sprawling Wu-Tang Clan universe, RZA was an obsessive fan of kung fu cinema. This weekend, he performs the soundtrack to The 36th Chamber of Shaolin to three sold-out screenings at the Hollywood Theatre.
WHERE TO (MAYBE NOT) BARCADE:
- Swapping out seating for arcade games is a noticeable trend at rehabbed Portland dives. Unfortunately for the Original Dinerant, the upright cabinets tend to be too glitchy, slow-moving or just plain outdated.
