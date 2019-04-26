WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland comedian Mohanad Elshieky sued the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security after federal agents removed him from a Greyhound bus in Spokane, Wash., and questioned his citizenship status.
- A new bill seeks to increase inspections at auto scrapyards. But environmental advocates argue it doesn’t do enough.
- The Trail Blazers made a highlight reel of fans losing their minds after Damian Lillard’s shot. We dare you to watch it without crying.
- Want to understand why Oregonians are arguing about a 30-year-old murder? Here’s a primer to the strange case of Frank Gable.
- A Democrat entering the race for a rare open seat cited a rather unusual credential in announcing his run for office: a trip to the principal’s office in second grade.
- Readers had a lot of strong feelings last week about Pambiche’s new paint job: “Way to paint the town beige.”
WHERE TO EAT:
- Here are the five best places to eat in Portland right now.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- An anchorman’s on-air meltdown, Benicio del Toro on drugs in Las Vegas and Mick Jagger erotica. Here are the best old flicks in theaters right now.
