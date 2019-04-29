WHAT TO KNOW:
- A federal immigration officer refused to show an arrest warrant and shoved a criminal defense lawyer as he tried to step on an elevator with his client in the Multnomah County courthouse Friday morning. “You can’t stop me from getting on this elevator,” the lawyer said. “I am,” the officer replied.
- Scooters are back, and seven startups could be headed for Portland. But a new study shows men are more likely to ride the new devices than women.
- A hospital press conference warning Portlanders to ride e-scooters safely took an odd turn Friday morning—because the featured speaker thinks people shouldn’t ride scooters at all.
- Jeremy Christian, the Portland man accused of murdering two people on a rush-hour MAX train in 2017, unleashed a courtroom rant Friday as a woman testified about a previous transit encounter with him. “I’m the victim,” he shouted.
- A bill to curb greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon is a top priority for Democrats. But the cap-and-trade legislation, called the Clean Energy Jobs Bill, is getting mixed support from leftists and environmental justice groups.
- A protest garden was planted on Zenith Energy oil-train tracks for a second consecutive Sunday.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Danish beer company Mikkeller, which has built a global empire of quirky bars in cities like Tokyo, Bangkok and San Francisco, is opening a pop-up in the shuttered Burnside Brewing.
WHERE TO TRAVEL:
- If solitude and scenery are your jam, there’s plenty of both in Southeastern Oregon. Here’s an itinerary for 36 hours of sagebrush and open range.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments