WHAT TO KNOW:

WHERE TO DRINK:

(Jennifer Plitzko)
(Jennifer Plitzko)

HOW TO MAKE KOMBUCHA:

  • Making kombucha at home is easier than you might think. It requires only a few inexpensive materials to get started, and as long as you maintain basic standards of cleanliness and hygiene, you have little to worry about.
(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.