WHAT TO KNOW:
- A Portland law office was trashed this weekend, in an apparent attempt by an anonymous group of anarchists to intimidate a local lawyer who represents the union for federal immigration officers.
- Oregon conservation groups are fuming about Gov. Kate Brown’s appointments to the board that oversees the state’s wolf management plan. Now, one of those groups—Oregon Wild—is raising funds for an attack ad against the governor.
- The Oregon Senate passed a bill yesterday aimed at ratcheting back the glut of recreational cannabis that has caused prices to decline sharply.
- For nearly five years, the Portland Police Bureau’s reserve unit lacked required training. Two former reserve officers say a commander told them he had not been “entirely forthright” with the feds.
- Readers want to know: Does Portland Bureau of Transportation have to restart each and every traffic light in the area by hand after a power outage? Dr. Know has the answer.
- What was once thought of as the province of hippie homebrewers is now big business. And nowhere is it bigger than in Portland. Here’s everything you need to know about kombucha.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Here’s where to pub crawl in Northwest Portland, the ‘hood with heavy hitters at beer awards and a hidden gem in Old Town.
HOW TO MAKE KOMBUCHA:
- Making kombucha at home is easier than you might think. It requires only a few inexpensive materials to get started, and as long as you maintain basic standards of cleanliness and hygiene, you have little to worry about.
