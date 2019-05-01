WHAT TO KNOW:
- On May 21, Portland voters get a chance to reshape arguably the most city’s most important institution, Portland Public Schools. These are our endorsements.
- A driver sped through a Portland bike lane Monday and hit a six-year-old girl in a crosswalk. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, but the hit and run comes amid a rash of fatal car crashes this month.
- Portland transportation officials created scooter parking spaces—a whopping 23 of them.
- Starting tomorrow, PSU will close a one-block length of Southwest Montgomery Street at the edge of campus to all vehicle traffic. The month-long project aims at encouraging students to use the block as a safe community spot.
- LGBTQ people are not currently protected from discrimination under the federal Fair Housing Act. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) wants to change that.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- Lupe’s Grocery Store mashes up ’90s cartoons, graffiti art and luxury fashion brands. An original piece takes two to three weeks to complete and costs about $100. Soon, that may seem like a bargain.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Portland has no shortage of vegan junk food. But vegan fine dining is a rarity. So when Farm Spirit opened its brick-and-mortar at the beginning of this year, it filled one of the few voids left in the area’s plant-based dining scene.
