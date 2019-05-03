WHAT TO KNOW:
- Former Portland Mayor Frank Ivancie has died at age 94. The face of the city changed rapidly during his tenure, from 1981 to 1985.
- After several largely peaceful May Day protests, a large street fight broke out Wednesday evening in front of Cider Riot, a Northeast Portland bar. Video shows one woman was knocked out cold by right-wing brawlers, and dragged away by her antifascist comrades
- Despite promises to the contrary, most of Portland’s cannabis sales tax has been given to police for traffic safety. A new audit finds the city failed to allocate new tax dollars to drug treatment and small business.
- A van fire killed two people Thursday morning. Portland Fire and Rescue determined that a propane BBQ, which was being used for a heat source, started the flames.
- A Portland lawyer issued an open letter to the self-described anarchists who flooded his office. “If your intent was to scare me,” he wrote, “then you failed.”
- Congressman Earl Blumenauer will join leading conservation groups in a downtown Portland rally May 6 to bring attention to the Trump admin’s plan to remove federal protections for the grey wolf.
MUST-LISTEN:
- The inaugural Funklandia highlights the past and future of Portland funk music. Local trumpet player and Funklandia organizer Farnell Newton discusses the acts he’s most excited about.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- A giant rabbit talks to Jake Gyllenhaal, Jim Carey beats himself up in a bathroom and Andy Warhol almost gets assassinated. Here are the best old flicks in theaters right now.
