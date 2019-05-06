WHAT TO KNOW:
- The owner of Cider Riot, a northeast Portland bar, filed a $1 million lawsuit Friday against Joey Gibson, leader of the far-right protest group Patriot Prayer, for instigating a brawl outside the bar. The suit also names Ian Kramer, who is accused of striking a woman with a baton to the back of her head hard enough to knock her unconscious.
- Who loves Oregon? Hawaiians. Newly released census data show the Aloha State is the second biggest source of in-migration after California.
- Wreckage of a fishing boat that caught fire off the southern Oregon Coast washed ashore Thursday near the nesting site of a threatened shorebird. Local agencies are hatching a plan to protect the snowy plover breeding site.
- A Portland native will help shape the New York Times’ coverage of the 2020 presidential race.
- The murder trial for Jeremy Christian, the man who killed two men and severely injured another on a MAX train in May 2017, will not start until 2020. The victims’ families opposed the delay.
- In a tumultuous week, Ron Wyden goes to bat for dissident Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter. The playoff basketball series is tied after two games.
MUST-WATCH:
- Need a pick-me-up after last night’s Blazer’s game? Watch this stop-motion reenactment of Damian Lillard’s incredible 37-foot buzzer-beater with Legos.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- It’s patio time! Here’s a round-up of the best places to reverse your Vitamin D deficiency while sipping a cold pint.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments