WHAT TO KNOW:
- A bill which removes parents’ rights to exempt their children from vaccinations for religious or philosophical reasons passed the Oregon House by a 35 to 25 margin. “We owe our children the ability to survive and therefore we should immunize them,” bill sponsor Rep. Mitch Greenlick said.
- The Open Cannabis Project, an Oregon nonprofit that aimed to protect the cannabis genome from patent trolls, dissolved May 6, in response to intense backlash against its former business partner Phylos Bioscience.
- State Sen. Ginny Burdick has responded to withering criticism of Gov. Kate Brown’s nomination of trophy hunter James Nash to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission by declining to bring Nash’s name forward for consideration.
- A second young man has filed a lawsuit against Terry Bean, the embattled Portland real estate developer and civil-rights pioneer.
- The Portland Trail Blazers’ newest player and civic folk hero, Enes Kanter, observes Ramadan—and this year, he’s fasting during the NBA playoffs. Game five is 7:30 tonight, in Denver.
- The Oregon Senate today passed a bill clarifying that bike lanes legally extend through intersections whether or not lines are marked.
WHAT TO DRINK:
- Here are drink recommendations from 50 of Portland’s top restuarants—from bubbly soda to fancy sake flights to cheap tallboys.
POINT BREAK POINTERS:
- It seems strange to say, considering we’re about an hour and a half from the ocean, but surfing is big in Portland right now. Here are a few helpful tips to know before diving in.
