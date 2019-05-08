WHAT TO KNOW:
- A student at an Oregon community college says instructors flunked her for being a porn actress. She’s suing—and it could be the first time a plaintiff has used Title IX to make an accusation of discrimination based on a person’s status as a current or former sex worker.
- Billions of dollars are on the table this week in Salem as the governor and lawmakers play poker over school funding and public pensions. One senator holds most of the cards.
- After filing a civil suit against Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, lawyers for a Portland cider bar have added new claims and named four more defendants. A right-wing protester is accused of having “battered one individual in an effort to ‘demask’ the person.”
- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Monday denied a water quality certification to the Jordan Cove LNG project, a proposed 229-mile natural gas pipeline that would terminate in Southern Oregon.
- The beloved “Heartbreak Dead Ahead” street sign near Music Millennium has gone missing. The store is offering a Motown box set as a reward for its return.
- The Northwest Film Center has named a new director. Amy Dotson will be filling the role vacated last year following the retirement of Bill Foster.
WHAT TO EAT:
- Little Bean proves chickpea ice cream isn’t as weird as it sounds. The ice cream—or bean cream or ice bean or whatever—has a texture so thick and creamy, it could almost be mistaken for gelato.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- Portland finally has a combination weed store and coffee shop. Unlike the clinical aesthetic of most dispensaries, which can feel overwhelming to newbies, TJ’s feels homey.
