WHAT TO KNOW:
- Amanda Knox is still haunted by the murder charges she beat, because people won’t stop talking about them. She speaks in Portland tonight: “I understand any time I walk into a room, ‘Foxy Knoxy’ is walking in front of me.”
- In a new Portland Police Bureau podcast, officers said pedestrians need to make themselves more visible to avoid getting hit by cars. Those comments struck a bum note with many Portlanders, angry over traffic deaths and a lack of DUII enforcement.
- Oregon teachers, students and parents walked out of schools statewide yesterday to demand the Oregon Legislature pass a large-scale education funding package: “Oregon schools have been starved.”
- Prominent African American leaders in Portland are seeking to disband the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team, saying it disproportionately targets black people.
- U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkely yesterday introduced legislation aimed at protecting coral reefs from sunscreen chemicals.
- Portland is losing another second-run movie theater. McMenamins’ Mission Theater—the city’s oldest theater pub, housed in a former Scandinavian church—is switching to a first-run format.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Most cinematic depictions of small-town life are frozen in time or genre. In the new film Phoenix, Oregon, though—and presumably in the real town just a few miles from Medford—the people are realistically modern and mundane.
WHERE TO DRINK:
