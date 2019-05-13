WHAT TO KNOW:
- CJ McCollum shot the Portland Trail Blazers into their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in 19 years. He also found time to record two podcasts about it.
- Rahmat Shoureshi resigned as Portland State University President on Friday afternoon, following weeks of pressure to leave the university after ethical concerns.
- The latest quarrel in Portland City Hall? Whether public dollars should be spent on the idea of a passenger ferry in the Willamette and Columbia rivers.
- There’s an election May 21. Very few voters have turned in their ballots so far.
- An Oregon Supreme Court ruling on police seizure of suspects’ garbage invokes an infamous 2002 WW cover story, where reporters seized garbage from the mayor, the police chief and the district attorney.
- Two years after Terrell Johnson, 24, was shot by a Portland Police officer, his mother has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officer, now a police sergeant.
WHERE TO EAT:
- From vegan fine dining to breakfast tacos, here are the five best places to eat in Portland this week.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Beloved punk dive bar B-Side Tavern has finally reopened following a long recovery from fire damage. Regulars have already begun to return, despite the fact that the opening was largely unannounced.
