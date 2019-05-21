WHAT TO KNOW:
- When The Oregonian blogged a bunch of memes mocking the Trail Blazers as “Trash Brothers,” fans got mad. Nurk got mad. Then Blazers ownership got mad—and threatened to cut financial ties with The O.
- As critics of the new corporate tax increase ponder referring it to voters, Democrats are seeking to hinder signature gathering. An amendment would block the use of electronic signature sheets, which make signature gathering faster and easier, until 2023.
- Portland’s Office of Community and Civic Life presented a solution to the debate about cannabis tax dollars: a new five-person committee to oversee who gets the revenue and how it is used.
- Oregonians die from skin cancer at the same rate as people in Arizona. OHSU wants to change that.
- A small Southwest Portland breakfast restaurant is a regular stop for former Trail Blazers: “[It’s] not going to blow your socks off outside, but you’ll love the food.”
WHERE TO EAT:
- They’re the backbone of office buildings across the metro area, but rarely given the attention they deserve. Here are five cafes knocking out daily specials for a steal, and you don’t even have to work in the office to enjoy them.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- At TechfestNW, Twitter’s gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter said Goop capitalizes on vaginal shame to sell products. Watch clips of her talk here, including her asking: “Why does nobody care about how a scrotum smells?”
