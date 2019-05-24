WHAT TO KNOW:
- The Portland Timbers soccer team announced this month that its fans can no longer fly banners showing an antifascist symbol: “The Iron Front symbol has been clearly appropriated and linked to the antifa movement, and sometimes in a context of violence.”
- The Oregon Senate yesterday passed a measure aimed at reducing the cost of public pensions. Public employees would pick up part of their pension costs under the bill. They are not happy.
- An Alabama abortion clinic escort is floored by the generosity of Trail Blazers fans. “Oregon is really a utopia compared to the south,” she says. “That being said, the only time I’ve ever been harassed for my pro-choice bumper sticker was in downtown Portland.”
- Four of the five Multnomah County commissioners are urging Portland City Council to pass the tenant screening and security deposit legislation championed by City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.
- It requires a certain chutzpah to sell weed-themed bootleg Portland Trail Blazers T-shirts six blocks from Moda Center.
- Well, now we know why all those Cinetopias closed.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Burmese food delivered to your car and delicious hand-rolled sushi. Here are the five best places to eat in Portland right now.
I WANT TO BELIEVE:
- We asked attendees of the McMenamins UFO Festival in McMinnville: What famous person do you believe is secretly an alien? Here’s what they had to say.
