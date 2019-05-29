WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland City Hall says it’s committed to fighting climate change by reducing carbon emissions. So why is it considering doubling the size of a parking garage in Old Town?
- New questions surround a fatal shooting by a security guard outside a troubled Southeast Portland strip club. A grand jury ruled the shooting justified. The dead man’s widow is suing anyway.
- The Portland Diamond Project announced yesterday that it will not make the first scheduled payment on an option it holds on a disused Northwest Portland shipping terminal owned by the Port of Portland.
- Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly this week gets a long-awaited hearing on her revised ordinance to regulate the way landlords screen tenants. But will it hold up in court? Quite possibly.
- Wildlife conservation groups Oregon Wild and the Center for Biological Diversity yesterday released an attack ad against Gov. Kate Brown, criticizing her stance on protecting gray wolves.
- The whistleblower trial of a former Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy began yesterday. Brent Ritchie says former Sheriff Dan Staton retaliated against him after an audit found county jail staff disproportionately hit black inmates.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Retro Game Bar feels like home—specifically, the home of that one friend who had every video game system in existence. The owners dug into their personal collection to turn the small space into a living monument to video game history, at least through the late ’90s.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- Lloyd Center has fallen on hard times. But there are sparks of life. Michael Schroder, owner of CBD Superette, is trying to bring cannabidiol into that most all-American of retail settings.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments