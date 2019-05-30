WHAT TO KNOW:
- When the Big One hits, the Burnside Bridge will crumble. That is, unless it’s redesigned first. Designs being considered include an enormous Bat-Signal.
- Around 43 percent of Oregonians polled last month said making friends was not a priority. Where most people have FOMO, or the fear of missing out, the surveyor says “here, there’s the opposite, which is JOMO: joy of missing out.”
- The number of Portland residents who rated police response to people with mental illness as “very poor” jumped from just 5 percent in 2016 to 16 percent in the latest community survey gauging public perception of the Portland Police Bureau.
- State Sen. Jackie Winters (R-Salem), the only black woman in the Oregon Senate, has died at age 82.
- U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) wants to create a billion-dollar fund to help curb catastrophic wildfires across the American West.
- Chizu is closing in downtown Portland to make way for a gourmet s’mores shop. The cheese shop will have a second life as a pop-up.
MUST-LISTEN:
- Hear the noisy, dancey new Sleater-Kinney single, produced by St. Vincent. We still don’t know the title of the new album or when it’ll be released, but we do have a Portland tour date.
BE IN OUR PRIDE ISSUE:
