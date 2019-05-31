WHAT TO KNOW:
- An Oregon manufacturing group filed ballot-initiative paperwork Thursday aimed at a partial repeal of a tax called the Student Success Act. That means the state could actually end up with less revenue as a result of the act, not more.
- The Oregon House passed Senate Bill 1049, a modest reduction in the cost of contributions to the Public Employee Retirement System, in a chaotic afternoon that required two votes. (That vote to cut PERS could drain support for the tax repeal.)
- A federal court decision will bar Portland City Hall indefinitely from enforcing its ordinance requiring owners to post warnings that unreinforced masonry buildings “may be unsafe” in the event of an earthquake.
- A bill that would strengthen Oregon’s hate crime statute appears frozen in Salem, after receiving backing from civil rights advocates and many elected officials.
- Downtown Portland’s biggest food cart pod is closing at the end of June to make way for a huge new hotel. Cart owners were given notice yesterday.
- Portlanders in food deserts can soon take a Lyft to the grocery store for the same price as a bus ticket.
WHERE TO EAT:
- With Yonder, chef Maya Lovelace’s famed down-home cooking loses a bit of its personal touch, but none of its flavor. Before you start to fret that Lovelace has gone and tinkered with the chicken, take a deep, calming breath and have a seat…because she tinkered with the chicken.
STYLE NOTES:
- We asked some of the city’s best-dress residents: What is your favorite Oregon getaway? Here’s what they had to say.
