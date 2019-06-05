WHAT TO KNOW:
- The night Patty Butterfield killed her boyfriend, he had slapped her across the face for insulting a friend he’d invited over to do drugs. It’s 21 years later. Should the governor set her free?
- When visitors climb aboard Portland tourist vans and party buses, there’s a pretty good chance nobody is watching, despite a child’s shocking death six years ago.
- Roy Jay, the longtime president of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Oregon, was spotted courtside at Blazers playoff games. That was surprising—because he had told state investigators he was broke.
- Maintenance crews working on a MAX train last month found “a wad of cash” under a seat cushion. It’s a lot of bills to just leave someplace.
- A new opinion from Oregon Legislative Counsel Dexter Johnson may complicate the implementation of House Bill 2020, the ambitious cap-and-trade bill Democrats hope will dramatically reduce carbon emissions.
- A Beaverton man died Sunday in paragliding crash near Cape Lookout State Park. It’s the second paragliding death at that site in two years.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- One of Portland’s most unique vintage clothing stores just got bigger—and possibly better. Laundry PDX now resides in the heart of what could be called Portland’s Streetwear District.
WHAT TO SMOKE:
- With the early days of summer upon us, we picked seven locally available cannabis strains that pair just right with hiking, camping and cruising Oregon’s Seven Wonders.
