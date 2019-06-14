WHAT TO KNOW:
- Two bills still alive as Oregon lawmakers near the end of session would shrink wetlands—and add to the danger of floods like the one that consumed Vanport in 1948.
- Oregon lawmakers are poised to ask voters to decide whether to hike cigarette taxes by two bucks a pack. The Legislature yesterday revived a bill to increase tobacco taxes, but they promised to let voters decide in November 2020.
- Postmates drivers might not deliver your Salt & Straw order on Saturday. Portland workers to plan to join a national protest of pay cuts by only accepting surge-price deliveries.
- An amendment aimed at keeping Forest Service vocation centers open passed the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday as part of a federal funding bill, and might save a facility in Estacada, Ore.
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is poised to sign onto Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s proposal to limit how landlords screen prospective tenants and how large a security deposit they can demand.
- In Portland, it’s easy to take Pride for granted. But there are still many communities across the country where exhibitions of queer visibility are still a new concept, including in Oregon.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Here’s your weekly round-up of the top five places to eat in Portland right now.
WHERE TO DANCE:
- Still planning your weekend? Here are the top five places to dance during Pride.
