WHAT TO KNOW:

TUNE IN:

DJ Kevin Berry in the Numberz Studio IMAGE: The Numberz
DJ Kevin Berry in the Numberz Studio IMAGE: The Numberz

WW MORGUE SESSIONS:

  • Have you seen Tiny Desk Concerts? We took a spin on it by hosting local bands in our “morgue,” where every printed copy of Willamette Week lives… or goes to die. The first installment of our WW Morgue Sessions features Fountaine, KayelaJ and Help.

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.