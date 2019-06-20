WHAT TO KNOW:
- State officials have spent one million dollars placing boulders on Portland land to keep homeless people from sleeping there. The latest spot? A thicket of rose bushes in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. Neighbors rejoiced.
- Reporting gets results. Two years after WW revealed that Portland’s rate of auto theft is third-highest in the nation, Oregon lawmakers passed a bill that will close the loophole allowing people to steal cars over and over without consequences.
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call the cops and schedule a special session if Republican Senators walk out to stop the cap-and-trade bill. One Republican replies: “If you send the state police to get me, Hell’s coming to visit you personally.”
- After pressure from Oregon’s congressional delegation, the Trump Administration reversed its decision to close Forest Service job training centers, including one in Estacada, Ore. that helped respond to the Eagle Creek Fire.
- A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain an Oregon driver’s license cleared the state House of Representatives June 18.
- Workers at Little Big Burger have successfully negotiated for a mail-in union election at every Oregon store. The Little Big Union said the company proposed to rent a U-Haul to send to stores to conduct elections.
TUNE IN:
- The Numberz is the Rose City’s only station airing “Black music by Black people from Black Portland.” The station’s name is a play on the colloquial term for the city’s outer reaches, where Black Portlanders have been displaced by gentrification.
WW MORGUE SESSIONS:
- Have you seen Tiny Desk Concerts? We took a spin on it by hosting local bands in our “morgue,” where every printed copy of Willamette Week lives… or goes to die. The first installment of our WW Morgue Sessions features Fountaine, KayelaJ and Help.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments