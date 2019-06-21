WHAT TO KNOW:
- Gov. Kate Brown announced late Thursday morning she would ask the Oregon State Police to retrieve the Senate Republicans, who fled the Capitol in order to block the likely passage of House Bill 2020, the carbon-reduction legislation that passed the House earlier this week.
- The Oregon House passed a bill to require cities to stop excluding duplexes and other housing types from neighborhoods now zoned for single-family homes.
- Do you have a beard, neck tattoos and a GED, but no college education? Congratulations: Later this year, you can apply to be a police officer with the Portland Police Bureau.
- New York and Oregon have this much in common: Democrats, now in control of both houses of the Legislature as well as the governor’s mansion, have passed stricter tenant protections this session. But Oregon trails the Big Apple.
- A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain an Oregon driver’s license cleared the state House of Representatives June 18.
- Black workers at the Adidas North America headquarters in Portland tell The New York Times internal company culture doesn’t match its brand image—which touts diversity and often highlights black superstars in ad campaigns and product lines.
COMING SOON:
- Just when you thought the city’s latest pizza trend was all about the square-shaped, super-thick style with roots in Detroit, Portland is about to get a new East Coast-influenced genre in the former home of Tannery Bar.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Memoz Dessert Cafe invites customers to customize their own desserts. So we went in to make Portland’s next great confection. It’s a fun process. But getting it right takes some experimenting.
