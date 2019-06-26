WHAT TO KNOW:
- Will the Portland Clean Energy tax be passed on to consumers? Check your trash bill. The expected revenues from the tax expanded greatly—after voters passed it.
- A document newly obtained by WW shows Republican senators agreed May 13 that they wouldn’t walk out a second time. They walked out anyway on June 20.
- The result? Senate President Peter Courtney announced Tuesday that a carbon cap does not have sufficient support from Democratic senators to pass. Oregon’s top Democrats—including the governor—were blindsided by the concession.
- So the Republicans are coming back, right? Not so fast. One AWOL senator says nothing could return her to the Capitol after being compared to a “terrorist.”
- A Vancouver man no longer works for the GEO Group, a private prison contractor that runs immigrant detention centers for ICE, after WW reported his affiliation with an often-violent political group, the Proud Boys.
- The iconic Alder Street Food Cart Pod is in its last days, but the carts themselves might not be going far. A proposal would move 37 of the 40 carts to the two blocks between West Burnside and Northwest Davis streets
- After 13 years of service, Autentica—the beloved Concordia neighborhood Mexican restaurant—is preparing to close its doors. The last meals will be served Saturday, July 13.
C-PLUS BREWERY:
- The Pop-up from acclaimed Danish brewery Mikkeller is the talk of Portland beer. But the brews don’t live up to the hype.
STYLE NOTES:
- We asked Portland’s best-dressed residents for their opinions on Summer. Here’s what they had to say.
