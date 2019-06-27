WHAT TO KNOW:
- When Senate Republicans walked off the job June 20, seeking to block a cap on carbon emissions, their departure made national news. But the meltdown was set in motion two years ago. Here are the four factors that led to a descent into chaos.
- Republican senators didn’t return to work yesterday, and their absence halted progress on more than 100 bills. Here are five that matter to a variety of constituencies.
- The proposed carbon cap is also is also stirring conflict among Oregon businesses. Portland-based Stimson Lumber yesterday called for a boycott of companies that supported the legislation.
- Two fatalities this week highlight an increase in traffic-related deaths in Portland. A crash Tuesday evening led to the 28th traffic death this year.
- Oregon’s legislators passed the “Idaho Stop” bill Tuesday; once signed into law, it would allow cyclists to treat stop signs like yield signs.
PLAN AHEAD:
- Amid the decline of Portland-area music festivals, PDX Pop Now increasingly feels like the one thing we can count on. Check out the full lineup here.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Secret Pizza Society is making some of Portland’s best vegan pies—and a crazy-good pizza-gyro hybrid called the pyro.
