WHAT TO KNOW:
- Senate President Peter Courtney welcomed the Senate Republicans back to the Capitol Sunday nine days after they walked out to block the carbon cap bill. The legislation was killed. Earlier in the week, Deschutes Brewery was the latest local company to defect from a climate action group lobbying for the bill.
- A bill which would end exclusively single-family zoning in Oregon cities failed to get the required votes at least temporarily Sunday morning, as the fallout from the Republican walkout continued.
- Metro and TriMet are researching the possibility of taking a portion of the city’s MAX trains underground. The idea emerged from examination of how to fix the Steel Bridge bottleneck.
- Oregon is one of only five states with no campaign caps. Voters could change that in November 2020.
- On June 27, the transportation company and Central City Concern announced a style=”text-decoration: underline; color: #0000ee;”pilot program to provide cheap Lyft rides to jobs for formerly homeless workers.
- HIV is back on the streets of Portland. Last week, we sat down with the director of the communicable and sexually transmitted disease program for the Multnomah County Health Department to ask: How did this happen?
DISPATCH FROM THE WORLD NAKED BIKE RIDE:
- Saturday night, Portland once again stripped down and pedaled through the streets of the southeast for the World Naked Bike Ride. And we were there to take photos. To be clear, these images are NSFW, so browse with caution.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Singapore-meets-Pacific Northwest seafood, natural wine pairings, veganized menus and, of course, tacos. Here are the five best pop-ups to eat at this summer.
