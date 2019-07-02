WHAT TO KNOW:
- During a press conference yesterday, Gov. Kate Brown said she is prepared to use her executive powers and direction of state agencies to propel the policies behind the carbon cap bill forward, over Republican objections.
- The Oregon Legislature took the dramatic step of passing a bill on the final day of the 2019 session that will require at least duplexes be allowed in city neighborhoods where previously only one home was allowed per lot.
- It wouldn’t be a Blazers offseason without some kind of front office screw-up. Apparently, the team did have a shot at re-signing Enes Kanter—they just didn’t give him enough time to make the decision.
- Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss announced on social media yesterday that she is leaving the legendary Portland-bred three-piece after 23 years, writing that the band is “heading in a new direction” and that it is time for her to “move on.”
- Starting next month, Oregon’s minimum wage workers will see their hourly rate increase by 50 cents. But the Oregon Center for Public Policy says the raise is still insufficient for workers trying to scrape by in a competitive housing market, especially in the Portland metro area.
