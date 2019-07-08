WHAT TO KNOW:
- Local grocery store workers want to go on strike in protest of low wages. Last month, roughly 10,000 Portland-area workers voted to authorize a strike against Albertsons, Fred Meyer, QFC and Safeway. But the walkout is not a sure thing yet.
- The chair of the Multnomah County Republican Party has agreed to defend Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson in a civil lawsuit, adding another tie between Gibson’s far-right group and the mainstream GOP.
- On Thursday night, Lincoln City’s iconic Otis Cafe went up in smoke. There were no injuries, but owner Jeff England tells WW the damage appears to be a total loss, and the historic cafe will likely have to be demolished.
- Four Portland Thorns players helped propel the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team to a World Cup victory.
- The 2020 Democratic presidential primary starts in earnest this week in Portland, with visits from two candidates.
- An Oregon law professor visited children at the border and told the world of the horrors: “The hundreds, literally hundreds of children, who were being kept in this facility in such inhumane conditions—it’s something that is difficult for me to fathom.”
- It’s officially frozen confection season in Portland. Here are eight cooling treats that go beyond the obvious.
- Here are the top five bars to visit in Portland right now.
