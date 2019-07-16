WHAT TO KNOW:
- A suspicious package discovered at City Hall yesterday shut the building down for the second time in July. Police did not say whether the suspicious package may be connected to recent threats against Portland officials.
- This month, 109 Portland-area Little Big Burger workers are voting in a mail-in election on whether or not to formally unionize. Organizers allege the company is union-busting before the vote.
- Pete Buttigieg, one of the nation’s first openly gay presidential candidates, is visiting Portland for a July 23 fundraiser, hosted by a prominent LGBTQ leader and developer.
- Readers asked: “Out west on Highway 30 there is a big Dyno Nobel factory in the middle of nowhere. Is the plant located there because what they’re making is too dangerous for the city?” Dr. Know answered.
- The clients at Zeenh Aljaff’s salon in Northeast Portland are probably unaware that the woman cutting, dyeing and styling their hair was a trailblazer in her home country. Before she moved to Portland a decade ago, Aljaff was one of the first women to serve in the Iraqi military.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Stuck in a bar rut? Here are the top five places to drink in Portland right now.
WHAT TO EAT:
- Some of the best mochi in town comes from a church in deep Southeast Portland. The mochi has become so popular that local Asian groceries have started placing regular orders.
