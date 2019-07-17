WHAT TO KNOW:
- When classes resume at Portland Public Schools this fall, three students with autism will receive more personal care than another 15 of their classmates with the same disorder. The difference? Their parents had money to sue the school district.
- Portland author Blake Nelson is facing a backlash over his new book. At a glance, the premise could read as the setup for satire. But his reading last night at Powell’s on Hawthorne was met with sincere protest.
- An Oregon business group decided not to refer a school-funding corporate tax to voters. The group essentially admits Democrats outfoxed them: “They have rigged the system so far in their favor that our chances of success at this point are very remote.”
- PopMob is not enjoying its 15 minutes of milkshake fame. The antifascist organizers sent a letter July 15 demanding the Portland Police Bureau retract and correct a tweet that suggested protesters mixed quick-drying cement into vegan milkshakes.
- After stripping an Oregon-made orgasm robot of an award, the Consumer Technology Association created a new sex tech category. It also instituted a dress code.
- An Oregon native is behind the stunning cinematography in The Last Black Man in San Francisco: “We wanted to romanticize the city.”
WHERE TO TRAVEL:
- No Southern Oregon road trip is complete without a cannabis-related addition to your itinerary. Here are five places to get a look at what Southern Oregon cannabis is all about.
BEST OF PORTLAND:
- A new book imagines Blazers legend Bill Walton as a detective solving a kidnapping between announcing college basketball games.
